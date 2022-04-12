Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 879 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.65.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $266.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.