Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

