Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $195.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.60 and its 200 day moving average is $214.07. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

