Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $414.16 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

