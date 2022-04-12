Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,268,000 after buying an additional 236,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after buying an additional 222,247 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.31.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,446 shares of company stock worth $22,473,223. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

