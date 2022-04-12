Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $247.51 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.39.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,688.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

