Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.56 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

