Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

NYSE:HES opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

