Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $3.85 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $305.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.45.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

