Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 810 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $361.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.98. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $274.93 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

