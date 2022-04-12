Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $723.94 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.70 and a fifty-two week high of $747.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $676.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $661.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

