Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $243.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.01 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

