Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft stock opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

