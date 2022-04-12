Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. 3,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

