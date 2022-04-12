HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 33.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $559.36 million, a P/E ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.53.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

