HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 33.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $559.36 million, a P/E ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 2.53.
Fission Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fission Uranium (FCUUF)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.