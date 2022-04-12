HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,534. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.04. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 137,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Artelo Biosciences (Get Rating)
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.
