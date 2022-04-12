HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,534. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.04. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Artelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 137,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

