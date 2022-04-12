Head to Head Analysis: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) and Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Portland General Electric and Broadscale Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 3 1 0 2.00 Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portland General Electric presently has a consensus target price of $50.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.05%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Broadscale Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 10.18% 9.11% 2.62% Broadscale Acquisition N/A -61.52% 1.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Portland General Electric and Broadscale Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.40 billion 2.07 $244.00 million $2.72 20.35 Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Broadscale Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co. engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Broadscale Acquisition (Get Rating)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.