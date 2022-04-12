Head-To-Head Comparison: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) & Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unisys and Embark Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Unisys presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.63%. Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Unisys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Embark Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -21.83% -54.39% 4.91% Embark Technology N/A -173.63% -16.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unisys and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.05 billion 0.60 -$448.50 million ($6.78) -2.71 Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A

Embark Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys.

Summary

Unisys beats Embark Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The C&I segment offers solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The ECS segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing, and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; PowerSuite, a packaged software tool used by enterprise IT to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and secure collaboration, and communications multi-platform environments; Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. In addition, the company provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. It serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Embark Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

