Head to Head Comparison: VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) vs. Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) and Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get VIZIO alerts:

This table compares VIZIO and Technicolor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO -1.85% -12.52% -4.51% Technicolor N/A N/A N/A

9.2% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIZIO and Technicolor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO $2.12 billion 0.70 -$39.40 million ($0.21) -36.71 Technicolor $3.43 billion N/A -$236.46 million N/A N/A

VIZIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Technicolor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VIZIO and Technicolor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 11 0 2.92 Technicolor 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIZIO currently has a consensus price target of $26.09, indicating a potential upside of 238.40%. Given VIZIO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Technicolor.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Technicolor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technicolor Creative Studios, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Technicolor Creative Studios segment offers high-end services to content creators, including visual effects and animation for features films, episodic series, advertising, video games, and other audiovisual content. The DVD Services segment replicates, packages, and distributes video game and music CD, DVD, and Blu-ray discs; and provides turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions, and returns handling and freight management, as well as procurement, and other inventory management and related services. The Connected Home segment offers a portfolio of broadband and video customer premise equipment, including broadband modems and gateways, digital set-top boxes, and Internet of Things connected devices for Pay-TV operators and network service providers, as well as develops software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.