Head to Head Review: Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) versus Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei N/A N/A N/A Priority Technology -0.86% N/A -0.24%

This table compares Nuvei and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $724.53 million 12.90 $102.29 million N/A N/A Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.80 $1.39 million ($0.37) -14.35

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuvei and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 1 9 0 2.90 Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuvei presently has a consensus target price of $96.13, suggesting a potential upside of 47.14%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.49%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Nuvei.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuvei beats Priority Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

