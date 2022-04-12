Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Down to $17.71

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.71, but opened at $17.30. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 4,503 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,294,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,336,000 after purchasing an additional 225,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 102,711 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,223.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 470,597 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

