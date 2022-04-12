Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) to report $152.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.10 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $152.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $623.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $629.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $637.78 million, with estimates ranging from $599.59 million to $658.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.91. 308,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,768. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $9,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 461,732 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $4,913,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

