HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($94.57) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.83 ($76.99).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €51.00 ($55.43) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.01 ($51.10) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($88.09). The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.27.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

