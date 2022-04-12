Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($141.30) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($103.26) to €97.00 ($105.43) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.80.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $48.11 on Friday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

