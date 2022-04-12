Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Shares Up 6.9%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.99. 33,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 923,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLGN. Citigroup began coverage on Heliogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Heliogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,250,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $5,329,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $8,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

