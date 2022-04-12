Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.27. Hello Group shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 46,413 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOMO. StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 69.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 428,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 129,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter worth about $8,262,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 497,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 41,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

