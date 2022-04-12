Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.92.

HP stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.94. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 in the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

