Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HENKY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 154,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,839. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HENKY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($82.61) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($94.57) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.96) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

