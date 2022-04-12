Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HENKY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 154,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,839. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
