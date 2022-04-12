Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,900.00.

HKMPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.09) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HKMPF stock remained flat at $$28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.