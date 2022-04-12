Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $11.42 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

