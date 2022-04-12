Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

HOLI stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,188. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (Get Rating)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.