Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,171,000 after acquiring an additional 220,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after acquiring an additional 107,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

