Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.90 Million

Brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) to post $467.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $594.00 million and the lowest is $393.85 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $500.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

NYSE:HLI opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after purchasing an additional 860,727 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,198,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,695,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

