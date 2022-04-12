Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $111.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.15% from the company’s current price.

HLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after acquiring an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $46,198,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,695,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

