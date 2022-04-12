Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

