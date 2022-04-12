Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.87.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.31 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -7.93.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$551.94 million. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4584712 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.