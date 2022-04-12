Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.59 and the highest is $6.99. Humana reported earnings per share of $7.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $24.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.01 to $24.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $27.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.41 to $31.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.94.

HUM stock opened at $451.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 86,541.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1,353.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after purchasing an additional 773,194 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.