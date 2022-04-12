Humanscape Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127.56 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $266.39 million and $127.56 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 751,409,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

