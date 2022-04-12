Huobi BTC Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $1.41 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $39,426.64 or 0.99856952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.07540029 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,467.73 or 0.99960999 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.