Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $1.59 million and $3,928.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00365083 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00084632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00095783 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

