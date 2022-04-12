i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.11

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

I3E opened at GBX 26.61 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £299.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.39. i3 Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.70 ($0.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 28 ($0.36) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

