Idena (IDNA) Price Down 12.7% This Week

Idena (IDNA) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $852,654.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00211491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00189738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,964,817 coins and its circulating supply is 60,181,636 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

