Ignite Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,154 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

NYSE V traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,931. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $404.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

