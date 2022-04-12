Ignite Planners LLC Buys New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
GD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.03. 14,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.92. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.01 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.
In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
