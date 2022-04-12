Ignite Planners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 1,709,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

