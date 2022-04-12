Ignite Planners LLC Invests $215,000 in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 82,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. 69,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,051. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

