Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

CHWY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.34. 115,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,972. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

