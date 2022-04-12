Ignite Planners LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,259. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

