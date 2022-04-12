Ignite Planners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.18. The company had a trading volume of 57,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,750. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55.

