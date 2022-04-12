Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 2,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGNY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter worth $7,098,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,958,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 19.8% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 68,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.